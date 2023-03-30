While we’re in the spirit of giving, I stopped over at the Children’s Hospital Trust at Red Cross Children’s War Memorial Hospital and spoke to Chantel Cooper, the CEO of the trust. She shares her passion for giving, along with so many people.

The trust is a non-profit organisation with a mission to care for the kids who silently battle cancer, some are burnt due to shack fires and some kids are in need of emergency assistance due to motor vehicle accidents, says Chantel. “More than 250 000 children are seen to every year, most of whom come from exceptionally poor and marginalised communities. A third of these patients are younger than a year-old. “The trust has already invested over R1 billion towards improving public health infrastructure in the 29 years of their existence.”

During the month of Ramadaan this year, the trust is focusing on the new orthopaedic unit at Red Cross Hospital. Currently, this specialised service is scattered across various departments within the hospital and is located off-site. This makes access for little ones challenging, says Chantel.

They would now like to make their healing journey easier by building a 30-bed orthopaedic unit that will provide specialised services and multidisciplinary care during one visit, saving caregivers time and travel money. Chantel explains: “We have a vision of high quality accessible child health care through sustainable funding. We have the kindest people in our communities and this is how we’ve been able to survive for so long. Our team is on the ground every day making sure we collectively change things with the help from our friends.” According to their stats, the orthopaedic team serves 1700 patient admissions per year, more than 5500 outpatient care per year, 1400 clubfoot patients per year relocating from an off-site facility and more.

I’m sure you get the idea and I know everyone who reads this would have some kind of experience with this hospital. This facility has helped save countless lives and for that I salute them. We’ve been at that hospital either for ourselves or for a loved one. Please find it in your heart to support this amazing organisation by donating to them.