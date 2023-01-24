An Elsies River pensioner is appealing for help with her feeding scheme. Katriena Barle and her daughter Angeline Hendricks started their NPO, Cathy Helping Hands, in 2019. It has served the elderly, children and the homeless with cooked meals three times a week, twice a day.

Angeline says: “We are in need of any dry ingredients such as rice, pasta, tinned fish, beans, spaghetti, anything that will make a pot of food for the kids and pensioners. “We do receive donations from Meals on Wheels but it’s not on a regular basis, so we are dependent on the donations we receive. “If we don’t get any then my mom would use her pension and we would ask the family to assist. So one will buy meaty bones, I will buy rice and so on, so that our people at least have something to eat because we cater to the sick as well.”

She adds: “With the schools opening now, we like to make sure the children have something to eat in the morning and when they come out of school. “So if my mom gets maize meal, she will cook porridge in the morning and then in the afternoon a cooked meal. We normally cater for about 150 people on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. “January has been a tough month for all, we are appreciative for anyone who wishes to help us with any dry ingredients.”