The SPCA needs help identifying a ou who they say exploits animals by begging with them, and selling them in public spaces, which is unlawful in terms of an animal welfare bylaw.
According to SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse, the organisation has received numerous complaints about the bergie, who is seen with different animals every week.
“This man is aggressive and should not be approached. Charges of animal cruelty, obstruction and contraventions of the Animal Keeping Bylaw have already been laid against him, yet he continues,” says Pieterse.
The man is seen at the Racecourse Road off-ramp coming off the M5, opposite Access Park in Kenilworth.
“We ask members of the public who have interacted with this man to please provide an affidavit to the SPCA as we are compiling a dossier,” Pieterse adds.
“We require a detailed affidavit that states when he was seen, whether he was begging with an animal or trying to sell an animal to you and any photos you may have.”
“This is additional evidence to prove that he is begging and selling dogs. We require evidence to support our case. We are concerned he is stealing animals [but] cannot prove this. He has attempted to attack our inspectors.” To report this or any animal cruelty, call Pieterse on 021 700 4158/9.