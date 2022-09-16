The SPCA needs help identifying a ou who they say exploits animals by begging with them, and selling them in public spaces, which is unlawful in terms of an animal welfare bylaw. According to SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse, the organisation has received numerous complaints about the bergie, who is seen with different animals every week.

“This man is aggressive and should not be approached. Charges of animal cruelty, obstruction and contraventions of the Animal Keeping Bylaw have already been laid against him, yet he continues,” says Pieterse. The man is seen at the Racecourse Road off-ramp coming off the M5, opposite Access Park in Kenilworth. “We ask members of the public who have interacted with this man to please provide an affidavit to the SPCA as we are compiling a dossier,” Pieterse adds.