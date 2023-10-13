A community worker is on a desperate mission to reunite four siblings with their parents. Charlene Skippers from Elsies River says the parents, aged 40, have both been addicted to drugs for over 10 years and had their four children taken away by the state at the end of August.

Three girls, aged 12, 9 and 7, have been placed in a safe home in Malmesbury and the boy, 3, is in a safe home in Eerste River. Charlene, who runs a soup kitchen from her home, says the couple has been coming to her for food for years. When she heard the kids were taken, she reached out to social workers as the parents were worried.

As a result, she asked and was allowed to keep the children with her during the school holidays. She is now on a mission to keep the children with her until their parents are deemed fit again, but needs help with enlarging her small home. The children’s father does casual jobs while the mother is about to enter a rehab centre.

“My children are my life, God gave us each a road to walk and they are my purpose. We feel better that the children will be placed in her care,” the mother said. TE KLEIN: The Wendy huis Charlene is a backyard dweller and lives in a Wendym house with her husband and 10-year-old son. She says the couple’s children will be placed in her care from December 4.