Two ponies that were rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors are now living their best lives. The horses were confiscated last Friday in Tafelsig, after the animals’ owner ignored warnings to treat the perde better.

When inspectors arrived at the property in Tafelberg Street, they found one pony’s teeth badly worn and malformed due to a lack of dental care. The owner has been accused of contravening the Animal Protection Act No. 71 of 1962. CAPE TOWN 4/6/2023 The SPCA confiscated two ponies in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. Picture supplied Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the animals are being well cared for by the SPCA. “They were clearly starving, and are safe in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Horse Care Unit, where they’re sleeping warm, dry and with their tummies full of food for the first time in a long time.

“They’ve also been checked by a vet, and a farrier has been to address the shocking condition of their hooves.” The SPCA has appealed for any donations towards the recovery of the ponies. “These ponies need more than one hero, they need you too. Please make a donation towards their rehabilitation,” Abraham says. TREAT: A farrier fixes a pony’s hoof. Pictures supplied The fight towards the protection of animals continues, inspector Jeffery Mfini added.