A male netball player from Lavender Hill hopes to represent South Africa on the world stage. Fred Damons, 26, was selected by the Cape Town Netball Federation to play in the Males Championship which takes place in Rustenburg next month.

“I am hoping to get scouted to become part of the SA men’s netball squad,” Fred explains. He says that opportunity came after he made the netball trials which took place last month in Bellville. “I have been playing outdoor netball for Western Province for three years and I made the trials once again,” Fred adds.

This is the second time that he has been chosen for an event like this. “I couldn’t go before because my brother died, so I will feel very happy to go this time around.” REPRESENT: Fred Damons However, the netball fanatic’s dream of playing on an international stage hangs in the balance as he doesn’t have the necessary funds to make the trip to Rustenburg.

“I’m going through financial difficulty. I don’t have a stable job, I work as a private netball coach,” he explains. The trip costs about R6 000 that includes transport and accommodation. Fred’s coach Taanie Marina tells the Daily Voice that she hopes that he can make the trip this time: “The netball federation doesn’t have money to pay for the players like Fred.”