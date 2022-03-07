The family of slain Ian Mudawariwo from Hout Bay, whose body was found in Nyanga last Monday, is appealing for help with his funeral and his wife and children’s survival.

The e-hailing taxi driver left home at midnight on Sunday to move his car in the street at Imizamo Yethu Informal Settlement and was allegedly hijacked.

His Toyota Corolla was found in Mitchells Plain before the discovery of his body at 9am in Nyanga. He was stabbed to death.

Police confirmed a murder case is under investigation with no arrests yet.

Through the help of fellow Zimbabweans, his family managed to raise funds to take the body to the neighbouring country and travel to Honde Valley in Mutare where he’ll be buried.

However, they’re worried about funeral expenses, travelling back to Cape Town and the survival of mom Ennia Mazumba, 30, and her three kids aged 10, two and a one-month-old.

WIDOW: Ennia Mazumba. Picture supplied

They’ve now created a Back-A-Buddy campaign, and the heartbroken widow says they’re in dire need of help.

“I am broken, I don’t know how we are going to survive without him and what to say to the kids. They don’t understand anything. Ian was a very hardworking, kind and caring husband, friend and colleague.

“We have been married for 11 years and I never thought I would have to bury him at this stage of our lives. There’s no funeral policy, he was the sole breadwinner. I would appreciate it if anyone could help us,” she says.

The body will be flown to Zimbabwe today while funeral arrangements are still to be confirmed.

For donations visit, https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/ian-mazumba and or contact his brother Lambert Mudawariwo at 084 434 0458.

[email protected]