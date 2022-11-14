A teen from Bonteheuwel will soon be jetting off to South Korea on December 10 for the 18th Summit of Nobel Peace Laureate. Mieshane Roberts, 18, will be part of a group of 10 from the Mbokodo girls’ club that will be leaving on 10 December.

The meisies will attend lectures and peer engagements that will enhance their knowledge about human rights and international advocacy. According to Mieshane, she’s very excited for the challenge and to learn about what young females are experiencing in South Korea. UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: Mieshane Roberts, 18 However, the Acadia High pupil needs assistance as each girl must contribute R5 000 to help pay towards the trip.

Donations can be anything such as warm clothing because it will be snowing in South Korea by December, or anything that they can sell to make a profit towards the fundraising. “Our side business to raise money is by making rotis every weekend," she explains. Her mother Anthea, 50, feels proud her kind received this opportunity.

“I feel it’s a good opportunity and learning experience for her, and something to inspire the youth that life doesn’t just start and end here in South Africa,” she adds. VERY PROUD MAMA: Mother Anthea Roberts, 50 Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie tells the Daily Voice that Bontas is creating an environment in which young people can thrive. “This environment has not come easy, that is why it is so important to celebrate the achievements of our youth,” he says.