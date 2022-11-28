A teen from Bellville South is over the moon after receiving an opportunity to participate at a rugby tournament in Malaysia. Bianca Louw, 16, says she only started playing school rugby this year but is now eager to make career out of it.

“At the beginning of the year my school participated in the Cape Flats 7’s that took place in Athlone Stadium,” she explains. “I was one of the four girls who were chosen to represent the Starter Academy next year in Malaysia.” But, the Grade 11 pupil from Bellville South High says despite receiving this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, her family doesn’t have the money to fund her trip of R35 000.

“To be honest, I feel sad. My mother doesn’t work anymore and my father recently started working again since being unemployed last December. I really hope people will assist me to raise the funds,” she explains. Dad George says: “I am proud of what she has achieved. I have always told her to participate in sports at school. “This is also a massive breakthrough for her, but the reality is how will she get to Malaysia, as I’m starting to find my feet now only, but the Lord will provide,” he adds.