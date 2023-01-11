A Mitchells Plain activist plans to come through like the Fairy Godmother, fitting school shoes on at least 500 laaities – but she needs your help. Joanie Fredericks, also known as Aunty Joanie to many of the kids in Mitchells Plain, has been doing activism work on the ground for the past two decades.

However, this time the 52-year-old said she must turn to the very community she helps, to help dress and aid 500 kids in starting off their 2023 school year with trotsheid. “I am always going to advocate for schooling, it’s something our children should be hungry for,” she explained. “But how can we expect them to be hungry for something when they are not even properly equipped?”

REQUIRED: Kids must have stationery. Fredericks said she was approached by about 500 parents who needed assistance with stationery, but mostly for school clothes and shoes. “Look, the reality at our schools is that kids get made fun of when they don’t go with proper school shoes and in some cases they don’t even have shoes, so they walk bare feet. “That is why I am asking people, even if it’s a second-hand pair of shoes or third-hand but is too small for your child to donate it. Selfs if you take a R10 and say ‘here use this’, we can buy three books from it. So never think it’s too little.

“I also want people to know that I am transparent and I will show you where each cent of that money goes. But all that matters now is that we give these children a kick-start.” So far, Fredericks has managed to collect plastic book covers and pencils, as well as 10 pairs of school shoes. “To some, this might seem impossible, but I know anything is possible if you have one or two extra good hearts willing to help,” she added.