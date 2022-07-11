A Tuscany Glen mother is appealing to the public to help raise funds for her daughter who was diagnosed with brain cancer on June 24, the day after her fourth birthday. Bernadett Carolus, 37, said her daughter Kiara was taken to hospital late last year after the family noticed her eyes were starting to go squint.

“There was an issue with her eyes and I took her to a lot of doctors who all said that they do not look at children’s eyes under the age of six but eventually she saw an ophthalmologist who saw there was an issue,” she says. “She was at Tygerberg Hospital the day before her birthday but we asked to take her home to give her a party. “We had the party and the next day when we took her back, the scans showed she had a brain tumour and was diagnosed with cancer.”

CANCER FIGHT: Kiara After receiving the diagnosis, the unemployed mother said they were told their little princess needs costly radiation therapy and has been placed on a list. “One session of radiation costs around R4000 and she will need a lot of it in order to solve the problem, so we have to raise the funds ourselves,” says Bernadett. “I was robbed two years ago and during that incident, I hurt my ankle, which affected my job which I ended up losing.

“Last year June, around Kiara’s third birthday I started to make food from home to sell, while I would also make food to give to the community. “Last week, we made curry and rice through donations we got from local businesses and we managed to raise just over R1000 for Kiara’s treatments. “We will be having more fundraisers and hopefully, we can raise enough to help her.