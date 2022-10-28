Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Rayhaan Talip allegedly lured mense to invest in his business, promising huge returns, but then disappeared with their money. Milnerton police are investigating a case of fraud.

Milnerton police is asking the public to trace a suspect wanted for fraud.

“The provincial commercial crime unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace Rayhaan Talip after a warrant of arrest was issued by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court,” Twigg added.

“He is wanted in a fraud case which was registered at Milnerton SAPS. It is believed that the suspect lured investors to invest in his businesses and promised them returns before disappearing.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Talip can anonymously contact the investigating officer detective constable Letitia de Vries on 082 302 8215 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on on 32211.