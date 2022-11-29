The Autism Care Foundation in Athlone has launched two new campaigns to help serve those living with autism spectrum disorder, by providing food security and equipping them with adequate life skills. One of the campaigns is called Empower Special Needs Learners which will assist anyone living with special needs to get their learner’s licence, and the other is called Feed Our Future campaign.

“We want to make a call to the public to say anyone who has disabilities must try and contact us if they want to do learner’s classes and that we would like to offer them free of charge. Because there are a lot of costs involved such as paper, getting a driving school involved, we are also looking for the public to sponsor us in any way,’ said Lynn Boyd, director for the organisation. “It is difficult for us to ask people with disabilities to pay for classes because they are only getting a grant and that is why we want to offer these services to the community with disability.

Next year in June we will help them with cooking and baking so that it will help them with entrepreneurial skills.” Regarding the Feed Our Future campaign, Boyd added: “We work closely with the day hospitals and we found there is a lot of food insecurity. “We want to set up a kitchen structure so that we can make food and pack parcels for children attending day hospital in Western Cape.”