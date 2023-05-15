A Tafelsig woman wants to surprise her baker friend with a new mixer and gas oven, but needs a bietjie help. Faheema Joshua, 39, said her friend Shameema Allie, 47, has for years baked cakes for the less fortunate – for free.

“She bakes for cancer drives and orphanages, especially when it’s their birthday; she would ask them what type of cake they want and make it. “She bakes for matriculants all across the Cape Flats. Every year she bakes for seven or eight of them and she even baked for ouma Nora de Kock who turned 112 last year, and the most heartwarming part of it all is that she never asks for anything, not even a 50c.” However, she said Shameema’s mixer has broken and because of load shedding, the kindhearted baker cannot be the good Samaritan she wants to be.

“I can see how much it eats her because she is so used to helping people, it’s like part of her lifestyle already,” Faheema pakked uit. “The odd cake that she does make for money is what puts food on their table. SO PRAGTIG: One of Shameema Allie’s cakes She said they met in 2011 when she collected clothes for orphanages in Khayelitsha, and Shameema donated and then offered to also bake cakes for the children. Faheema added that she is not by the means to help her friend and decided to approach the Daily Voice.