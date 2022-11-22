A Mitchells Plain father is calling on any good Samaritans to help him raise the funds needed for a prosthetic leg so that he can reach more people with his feeding scheme. Shafiek Adams, 41, who had a below-knee leg amputation three years ago, says he needs to raise as much as R80 000 towards him getting a prosthetic leg.

“I would like to appeal to our community to assist me in getting a prosthetic leg,” he explains. “We have tried to get help from the government hospitals but due to the pandemic, it is not easy to have endless struggles.” The dad of four says his amputation has put a heavy strain on him and family.

“My wife gave up her job to look after me and our kids, which has put a big financial strain on us,” Adams adds. “The leg is important to me to becoming more productive and have a better quality of life with my family.” He says despite all the challenges he continues to help his wife with food drives once a week for their community.

Caring: Shafiek feeds the need “We cook food and feed our community, which is very close to our hearts,” Adams explains. “With the leg I can continue serving my community and do much more for them as we need to help those unable to help themselves due to unforeseen circumstances,” he adds. His wife Rafeeqa, 39, tells the Daily Voice that they have created a Backabuddy campaign for her husband.