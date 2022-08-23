A Heideveld family are mourning the loss of a 26-year-old man who was shot metres from his house on Saturday night while on his way to the shop. Residents say Moegamat Kariem Abrahams was shot and killed in Suther Peak Street just after 9pm in what they believe was a case of mistaken identity.

According to a female resident, Kariem was leaving his house when an unknown man approached him and fired two shots in his face. “I do not understand because he was not a gangster or anything like that. “He was a young guy that would be in the road here and helping out with his family. I do not know if he had a permanent job, but he was not doing anything wrong.

“The way they shot him makes it look like he caught on nonsense but we know for sure that he was not a gangster. “His family is beyond heartbroken because it took place just outside of their house.” Manenberg CPF chairperson Vernon Visagie confirmed the shooting took place just opposite Kariem’s house.

CONFIRMED: CPF chair Vernon Visagie “The shooting of Kariem happened right opposite his house and according to residents’ reports he was an innocent man who was shot. “He was shot in the chin and the face while the suspect was not known to the community.” Kariem’s janaazah was on Monday. His family was not available to speak as they were preparing to lay him to rest.