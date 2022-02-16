A Heideveld father is begging the City of Cape Town to close a gangetjie used by skollies to smoke drugs, have sex and as an escape route during shootings.

Abdullah Khan, 39, says he even offered to buy the gangetjie and close it up as he fears for the lives of his family who are caught in the crossfire during gang wars.

The father of two says the lane links Heideveld and Falcon Road.

“We moved her 14 years ago and the problems have gotten worse.

“The gangetjie used to be used for people to get to Heideveld Road but now it’s just a place to smoke drugs.

DANGER: Bullet found in the yard. Picture: Monique Duval

“In 2009, I made an application to buy the lane from the City because of all the dumping and people sommer having sex right here and was waiting to hear back, but just got a letter saying it is being processed.”

Police are often seen chasing skollies through the gangetjie and Khan says he has found many bullet casings in his yard, while used condoms litter the lane.

“My children are not allowed to play in the yard because we fear one of them could be hit by a stray bullet.

“There is a light in the gangetjie and every time the City fixes it, the skollies just break it again to keep the area dark.”

Fancy boys sign. Abdullah Khan says he offered to buy the gangetjie. Picture: Monique Duval

City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo, confirms they received Khan’s application but says it was not approved: “The application was not supported mainly because the closure of this pedestrian way as it would negatively impact movement in the area.

“The City sent a registered letter to the applicant on 14 November 2013 to inform them of the outcome.”

But Khan says the letter states the matter is still being investigated, adding: “There are two roads on either side that can be used to access Heideveld Road.”

