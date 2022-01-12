A 17-year-old boy from Heideveld was hospitalised on Monday after he came under fire for apparently refusing to join a gang.

The teen was struck in the arm when three masked gunmen opened fire in Allison Court shortly before midnight.

According to a 56-year-old neighbour, who asked not to be named, the boy was sitting on a staircase when the shooting occurred.

“It was about 11.35pm and he was sitting on the stairs talking with a girl.

“The guys were all wearing masks and had caps on so nobody could see them.

“The girl was sitting with the victim and she just got up to go home when they came and started shooting.”

Residents say when the first shot rang out, the teen ran.

“He ran for cover behind the staircase but didn’t see that the gunmen turned around and came back and shot again and that is when he was struck in the arm.

“He ran into his father’s flat and his family rushed him to Vanguard Hospital.

“The doctors explained the bullet went straight through and he is now on pain medication.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the shooting and says:

“An attempted murder case was opened.

“The victim was standing outside his yard when an unknown suspect came around the corner and fired gunshots at him.

“He was hit once in the right arm.”

According to neighbours, the teen has been living in fear of the Fancy Boys gang who allegedly tried to recruit him.

“They wanted him to join the gang but he refused, so we don’t know if that is why they shot him,” a neighbour says.

