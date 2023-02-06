The parents of 15-year-old Shannon Miggel cannot stop crying after she was murdered this past weekend. The Petunia Primary Grade 7 pupil was struck with a heavy vibracrete brick on the head, but named her killers before she died on Saturday morning.

Shannon’s mother Patricia, 40, says: “She was the middle of three children, and loved taking photos of herself. “Me and my husband Christo can’t stop crying that our child had to suffer so badly.” PARENTS: Patricia Miggel and Christo Jantjies “She didn’t go to school on Friday because she was going to help grandfather with paperwork.

“They went to Parow and I didn’t see her because I also work, and I got called early on Saturday morning and was told that Shannon was seriously injured in Doris Street, Wallacedene. “When I got there, she was lying there helpless with the heavy vibracrete [brick] next to her head. ‘WEAPON’: The vibracrete brick “She was lying on her back. The police didn’t even want to take me closer because the shock would be too great for me,” Patricia adds.

“All we hear is that she apparently shouted two names out loud before she died. “When I got home, the murder sank into my mind and the shock, I can’t work. “For other parents, I want to say that it’s not fun when your child dies so horribly.

“Her youngest brother Christiano, 9, cries a lot because the two of them travelled together and attended the same school.” SCENE: Doris Street in Wallacedene Her father Christo Jantjies says: “She was the apple of my eye and I was very attached to her. I hope the police find her killers.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says Kraaifontein SAPS registered a murder case.

“Cops were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with injuries to her head. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be established.”