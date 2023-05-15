Three skelms from Heideveld, who robbed a man of his laaste R15, have been jailed to 10 years. This follows the arrest and investigation by Manenberg SAPS determined to get justice.

Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama said the robbery in October led to the arrest of Reyaan Williams, Jason Hendricks and Anton Wingaard after they were busted by wakker cops. “Manenberg SAPS detective sergeant Joshua Williams worked tirelessly to ensure a successful prosecution after the arrest of the three suspects,” Zama explained. “On 27 October, 2022 at 5.45am, the complainant walked his wife to the taxi rank.

“On his way back home he was accosted by the three males. “They held him at gunpoint in Duinefontein Road and robbed him of his last R15 he had and when they searched him, they took his cellphone from his pocket.” RELIEVED: Heideveld man got justice after robbed of his last. Zama said that the Crime Prevention Unit responded to the complaint while patrolling the area and arrested the trio after a description was provided by the victim.

“They were also later positively pointed out by the complainant as his assailants. “Detective Sergeant Joshua Williams received the case for investigation and prepared a successful case for prosecution which led to the successful conviction and sentencing at Wynberg Regional Court. “They were sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment.”