“Why did you do it? Why did you kill my daughter? She loved you! She loved you so much that she ignored me when I warned her about you!” These are the questions mom Joanie Collins, 64, from Wemmershoek near Franschhoek, has for her daughter Joriah’s alleged killer.

Joanie says she had a dark Christmas after her only child was brutally murdered on the holy day. Joriah, 35, took her last breath on December 25. It is alleged that her boyfriend, whose name is known to the Daily Voice, stabbed her several times in her back and neck. SAD: Joriah Collins died after she was stabbed in the festive. It is believed that the mom of two wanted to go and wish her family a merry Christmas, when her “possessive” berk apparently grabbed a knife and attacked her from behind while she was walking.

The incident took place in Prins Afrika Drive while Joriah was visiting her boyfriend. A hartseer Joanie opened up to the Voice about the man she referred to as a “murderer”. “Not only did he take away our breadwinner, he also denied two young kids their mother, a mother who loved them dearly, it’s just not fair,” she said.

“The whole community is in pieces because of this. MOTHER’S WARNING: Joanie Collins. “From the beginning I warned Joriah. I wanted her to see what I am seeing, but she loved him deeply.” Joanie, who is now caring for Joriah’s children, aged eight and 16, said the berk came to fetch her daughter on Ou Krismisaand.

“They were to come back on Christmas Day. Like I heard, she wanted to greet her family but he wouldn’t let her, so he stabbed her. “He then got someone in the road to drive them to the hospital and there he gave a false name and just left her bag in the waiting area. “When the doctors came out to tell him that he had brought in a dead body, he was missing.”

Joanie claimed the boyfriend was traced later that day and arrested for her daughter’s murder. “Now he’s appearing in court and I have to face him while my daughter is not even buried yet. “He sent her to her grave because of jealousy while she loved him.

“I warned her when he didn’t want her to have friends and didn’t want her to speak to men at work, I warned her that he wasn’t right for her.” The grieving mother said that while she prayed for her daughter’s soul every day, she hopes that the suspect will be denied bail when he appears in the Paarl Regional Court on Thursday. “My daughter was a loving person, someone who sacrificed everything for us, she didn’t deserve to die like this.”