Hanover Park residents were left traumatised after a pensioner died while trapped inside his Wendy house which had caught alight. The hartseer friends of Patrick Rooi, 60, say they watched as the flames engulfed his home while he cried out in pain for help.

Friend Bertha Michaels, 64, has known Patrick for 15 years – he had erected a Wendy house in her yard and lived there on his own. She says mense are devastated after they were unable to rescue him, and were horrified when firefighters found his charred body on his bed after the blaze was extinguished. WRECKAGE: What was left after Rooi’s Wendy house caught alight. “We were all inside the house and asleep when the fire started at about midnight,” Bertha explains.

“We just heard the screams that the Wendy house was on fire and when we got to the door, we just saw the flames. “Nobody knows how the fire started because it was during load shedding, although he does not have electricity in the Wendy house. “When we got out all we heard was him screaming for help.

“It was terrible, you could hear he was in pain but the flames were so high nobody could get to him. They found his body curled up on his bed.” WRECKAGE: What was left after Rooi’s Wendy house caught alight. Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms: “Fire crews from Ottery and Gugulethu attended with two fire engines and one water tanker. One informal structure was completely gutted in the fire. “One adult sustained fatal burn wounds – at that stage the gender could not be verified,” he adds.

“The fire was extinguished just before midnight.” Bertha says the community is preparing to lay Patrick to rest, but fear they may not be able to obtain his body. She explains that he was an orphan whose only sister passed away many years ago.

“In all the time I knew him he never got married and never had children,” Bertha says. “He had one sister but she died and he never knew his parents because he was an orphan. “His sister has children. We are worried that they may need to do DNA tests but who would they use [for comparison]?