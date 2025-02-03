A KHAYELITSHA pastor is accused of rape after telling young women to have sex with him to receive healing. The 51-year-old from the Endlovini area faces serious charges of rape and assault after the accusers came forward, saying the rapes and assaults were carried out from November 2022 and January 2025.

The pastor was arrested after being accused of raping and impregnating a child and young women, which sparked protests in the community. His victims, a 15-year-old, a 22-year-old and 23-year-old, are safe and receiving treatment and counselling. This was according to police who confirmed the man is expected to return to the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail application.

SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that the Khayelitsha Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit swooped on the pastor after claims were made that he assaulted and raped victims at his church between November 2022 and January 2025. Twigg reports: “It is alleged that people would go to the pastor for healing and he would tell them healing is possible but then the victims had to stay at the church and that is where he would convince them to have sexual intercourse with him to receive the healing. Of the charges, NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says: “He is currently facing one count of rape and one of assault to cause grievous bodily harm.”

Last weekend, the community protested outside the church, calling for it to be shut down. Sethu Ngqoyiyana, a community activist, said that he receives information on gender-based violence cases via social media with people coming to him with their stories. Thereafter he refers them to the authorities. He says: “This young girl came to me, telling me that there is a pastor, and she alleged that the pastor raped her, and that the pastor forced her to marry him. She also claimed that the pastor had assaulted her many times.