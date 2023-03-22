A drunk taxi driver who allegedly jumped a red robot and crashed into an elderly couple, was busted after he fled the scene, leaving the couple in a critical condition. The 29-year-old driver from Delft was allegedly so gesuip that hours after the crash on Prince George Drive when cops arrested him, they found that he was six times over the legal limit.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said the collision happened shortly before 7am on Monday. DAMAGE TO THE FRONT: The white Toyota Quantum. Picture supplied “The accident happened at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Prince George Drive where the driver travelling in the direction of Wynberg allegedly jumped a robot and crashed into the couple’s vehicle,” he explained. “They are both in their 60s. The accident was so bad that they had to be cut out with the Jaws of Life and are now in a very critical condition in Groote Schuur Hospital.”

The City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed the crash, adding that two ambulances were on scene while fire crews from Ottery and Lakeside assisted with medical help. “Two patients, a man and a woman, were transported by ambulance to Groote Schuur Hospital. “The patients were already in the ambulance when fire officers arrived, but officers reported that both were in a serious but stable condition,” Carelse added.

Laing said that during the crash the front bumper of the white Quantum taxi came off and the driver fled, leaving behind his registration plate. OFF: Number plates, bumper. Picture supplied Cops received a tip-off that the vehicle was seen in 8th Avenue in Grassy Park. “When we arrived, he was busy loading the taxi onto a pick-up truck.

“It appeared that he drove around frantically looking for help and then the taxi eventually cut out and he was stranded.” Laing said that when questioning the driver, cops quickly realised he was dronk. “That is when we found that he was six times over the legal limit,” he explained.

“He fled that scene because he was so gesuip and in the process, he even told liegstories to his girlfriend,” Laing added. “In the time between the accident and when he was caught he was texting her, saying he was in an accident but claimed another driver drove into him and sped off. “He even sent his meisie pictures, but the clever woman saw that the taxi was hit from the front and questioned him extensively.”