Gory details around the murder of Bothasig mom Margo Slabbert have emerged as her son is set to apply for bail at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court this week for her murder. Slabbert, 55, was found dead in her flat a week ago and her son, Arno, 27, was arrested for allegedly slitting her throat.

A resident, who was present during the discovery of Margo’s body inside her bachelor apartment in Bothasig Gardens, said security guards found her clutching the knife which had been lodged in her neck. MURDERED: Margo Slabbert The resident, who asked not to be named, added that while neighbours did not report hearing a fight between the two, a local security company was alerted after the son showed up at a local crèche with blood on his shoes. “On the Thursday at about 6pm, he showed up at a crèche where his ex-girlfriend works. Precinct Response was called for help because Margo had an interdict against Arno,” the resident explained.

“When the officer arrived, they found blood on his shoes and were assessing the situation when the ex-girlfriend revealed that he had told her that he had killed his mother. They detained him and waited for the police to arrive.” The man said as they waited for cops, Arno had time to smoke an entjie and even ate samoosas after the murder. He added: “When they arrived at the complex, they opened a window to gain access and that is when they found the blood all over the flat. She was lying in a passageway and was holding the knife that was still in her throat.

“There was lots of blood. She was not found by her boyfriend who also lives in the flat as he was at work when this happened. The whole community is in shock.” SCENE OF HORRIFIC CRIME: Bothasig Gardens complex At the time, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that cops had found the 55-year-old woman with her throat slit and that a 27-year-old man had been arrested. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazilila has confirmed that Arno is facing murder charges and will return to court on Tuesday for his bail hearing.