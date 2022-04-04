A Vanguard Estate man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dousing her with petrol has been sent to the mang.

The woman says as he stood over her with a lighter, she feared for her life, but thankfully he did not set her alight.

Wesley Baccus, 32, made his first appearance at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court last week after Manenberg police arrested him at his home.

The 30-year-old woman from Heideveld, who asked not to be named, says she was stabbed with a screwdriver during the ordeal which lasted an entire night.

MATTER: Athlone Magistrates. File photo

She says she met Baccus, a drug addict, a year ago and soon after starting a relationship, he became abusive.

“We were together for a year and he was very jealous of other men. He smokes tik and buttons and has hit me before.”

She says on 24 March, she went to her berk’s home and he became enraged, accusing her of jolling.

She says he had assaulted her before, but this was the first time she feared for her life.

“I did not sleep by him the night before and he said I was sleeping by other men and started to hit me.

“He stabbed me in my leg with a screwdriver and threw petrol over me from a kannetjie that he had.”

The terrified woman says he stood over her holding a lighter and threatened to set her alight.

“He had it in his hand and said if I don’t do what he says, he will burn me. So I did what he said.

“The next morning he was still sleeping so I escaped and went to the police.

“He hit me before but that night I was bang for him.”

APPEARED IN COURT: Wesley Baccus. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the case and says: “According to reports, the female got involved in an argument with a man on Thursday at around 11.30pm.

“The argument escalated as the victim was assaulted and was threatened and ultimately sustained injuries when the man stabbed her on her thigh.

“The victim became fearful for her life. The 32-year-old suspect has since been arrested and made a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate court on a charge of common assault.

“The suspect was remanded in custody.”

