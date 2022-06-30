Convicted killer David van Boven could face more jail time as he goes on trial for the rape and robbery of a Hanover Park teen. Just a month after he was convicted for the brutal murders of UWC student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old oupa Chris Lategan, he appeared in the Wynberg Regional Court on rape charges.

Van Boven, who already faces life in the mang for the double murder in August 2019, was busted after he was fingered as the man who raped and tied her up the girl. RECEIVED JUSTICE: Jesse Hess. File photo Several months after Jesse and her oupa were murdered, rumours swirled in Hanover Park that he was behind the teen’s vicious attack. At the time it was revealed that Van Boven knew the teen as she was related to his girlfriend.

According to a source, he had gone to the house and the meisie opened the door for him as he was known to her. “There was another relative in the house and David raped the teen,” says the source. VICTIM: Oupa Chris Lategan, 85. File photo “He tied both of them up and bound and gagged them. He used the same modus operandi as with Jesse by making use of brown tape and putting items in their mouths to suffocate them and stole their cellphones.

“The relative broke loose and ran for help after David tied a packet around her head. He basically did the same thing to them that he did to Jesse.” During the murder trial at the Western Cape High Court, shocking images of the crime scene showed Jesse tied, gagged and her face wrapped with brown tape. CONVICTED: Tasliem ‘Boontjie’ Ambrose found guilty of being an accessory. File photo/ Ayanda Ndamane Van Boven was convicted by Judge Judith Cloete on two counts of murder, two counts of robbery, sexual assault and fraud, while his co-accused, Tasliem “Boontjie” Ambrose, was only found guilty of being an accessory.