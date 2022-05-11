Horrific details about the rape and attempted murder of a Philippi woman by murder accused Leonard Mzingeli were heard in the Western Cape High Court. Grace Mufadu, 27, didn’t hold back as she told Acting Judge Nolundi Nyathi how the man who admitted to killing 17-year-old Amahle Quku, also viciously attacked her months earlier when they met at the same party.

Mzingeli was arrested two years ago after Amahle’s half-naked body was found on a veldjie in June 2020. As residents bayed for his blood, a riot broke out after it was revealed that a community leader had allegedly handed Mzingeli over to police. ACCUSED: Leonard Mzingeli. Picture supplied They even demolished the community leader’s shack and opened fire on him and he had to be hospitalised.

Mzingeli is facing various charges including two counts of rape, murder and the attempted murder of Grace. On Monday he pleaded guilty to murdering Amahle but denied any involvement in her rape. He also pleaded not guilty for the attack on Grace. LIFE CUT SHORT: Amahle Quku, 17 Gasps were heard in the courtroom as Grace revealed the 15cm scar around her neck as she told the court that Mzingeli tried to “slaughter” her after raping her.

She told the court on 26 October 2019, she was at a party at her berk’s house. She said Mzingeli was also at the party although not invited. Grace explained that when she left the house, Mzingeli followed her into an alley where he tripped her.

He then held her down and raped her, all the while trying to slit her throat. “He slaughtered me,” she said. FAILED: Rape victim Grace Mufadu, 25, says she was left for dead in October She said Mzingeli got a skrik when despite her horrific injuries, she was able to run away and he chased after her, attacking her two more times.

“My pants were around my ankles and I ran and he came after me, stabbing me in the back and I fell again. “I got up and started running again and he came and stabbed me in my stomach and left me.” SURVIVOR: Victim Grace Mufadu, 27, from Philippi. Grace also shocked the courtroom when she said she lay in an alley near a shop and pretended to be dead, but Mzingeli came back one last time and stabbed her again in the stomach “to ensure she was dead”.