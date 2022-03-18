Cops are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and killed their unborn baby.

The 28-year-old Lower Crossroads woman had been in a relationship with Sikelela Masembathe since January last year.

Last month, when she was eight months pregnant, the couple had a fight.

“He used to beat me even though I was pregnant, and on that day we had a fight because he accused me of sleeping with someone at work,” she says.

BEATEN UP: The 28-year-old woman’s bruised body

“He beat me for a long time and I decided to confess to something that I didn’t do because I wanted him to stop beating me.”

The woman says he later alerted her that she was bleeding.

“I went to the toilet and there was blood, and he was the first one to point it out to me.

“I saw that I was bleeding and I had severe pain.”

She says they went to the Mitchells Plain Hospital the next day where she was told everything was fine.

“But I didn’t sleep because of the pain. I went for a scan, and there was still a heartbeat.”

She was admitted and ended up in a coma for a week.

“I didn’t know that I lost my baby. My arm was swollen and my hand had dry gangrene. They said it was from an infection in my three fingers, and will have to be cut off.”

BEATEN UP: The 28-year-old woman’s bruised leg

She says her boyfriend came to fetch her at the hospital last week: “He said I stank. He accused me of sleeping with someone again, and he beat me with a belt buckle until I was green and red.”

She has opened a case with Philippi East SAPS, and he went on the run.

FLED: Sikelela Masembathe

Station commander Brigadier Jada says: “We are looking for this horrible man who beats women, he must be arrested.

“He needs to be in jail and people need to call the police as soon as they see him.”

[email protected]