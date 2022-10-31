Today, Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse is expected to appear in court after he was arrested on Friday. Grassy Park cops nabbed Barendse and charged him with intimidation.

The 62-year-old was outside his Lotus River home when cops arrived and told him about the charge. A source close to the investigation says Barendse faces two counts of intimidating witnesses for two different cases. Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “This office can confirm that a 62-year-old male was arrested and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”

Barendse’s wife Nasiema tells the Daily Voice: “I don’t understand why he was arrested and what the intimidation relates to. “He was outside and I was in the bedroom when he came in with the police officers. “He told me that he was being arrested and when I asked them they just said that it was for ‘intimidasie’.”

Nasiema says cops told her not to bother calling the family lawyer. “When he said he wanted to take a shower, the officers wouldn’t let him,” she explains. “I wanted to call our lawyer and they said I didn’t have to call him, they said it would be a waste of money to call him.

“They assured me that he would come home very soon as he was just going to get the court date.” Nasiema says she sent a driver to the station to wait for her husband. “After a few hours I asked him to come back and I knew that my husband wasn’t coming back home.”

The arrest came the morning after Barendse’s sons Ebrahim and Yusuf, along with their co-accused Ishameel Armadien, appeared for a bail application in relation to a triple murder case at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield earlier this year. The trio were arrested on September 8, five months after the murders of scrapyard owner Ricardo de Jager, 46, and his employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs. Witnesses said the victims were gunned down by a group of 10 men who were dressed in police gear.

In March, Moulana Barendse was arrested by the Diep River police for allegedly threatening to shoot Ricardo’s teenage son. He was charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm. A witness said Barendse and two other men showed up at Ricardo’s scrapyard and threatened his son.