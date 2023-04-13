Former G4S official Senohe Matsoara, who was arrested alongside Nandipha Magudumana’s father, apparently ignored calls of a fire that broke out in Thabo Bester’s cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein. G4S regional commercial director Cobus Groenewoud on Wednesday told Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services that there were several incidents that led to Bester’s escape and that some of these were a subject of further investigations.

He said they were probing and analysing CCTV cameras where two people were seen running in the direction of the administrative building of the prison. He, however, pointed out that the two people in question can’t be seen clearly because the footage was taken at a distance. According to Groenewoud, the SAPS opened a case of escape against Thabo Bester in January this year.

GREAT ESCAPE: Thabo Bester. He said the security company only learnt from the Judicial Inspectorate of Prisons, chaired by Judge Edwin Cameron, in February this year that they suspected this was an escape. Groenewoud further alleged that Matsoara ignored calls regarding the fire on the day in question. He said the guard had sent staff members to do insignificant tasks when there was a fire in Bester’s cell. Matsoara appeared in court with Zolile Sekeleni, Magudumana’s father, on Monday.