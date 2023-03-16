“I hate that place called Parkwood.” These are the gut-wrenching words of the father of slain constable Ashwin Pedro as he came face to face with the gangster who allegedly gunned down his son last year.

In an interview with the Daily Voice at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, the hartseer father finally opened up, saying his family is still trying to come to grips with how the 26-year-old cop was killed. GRIEVING: Dad Melvin with hartseer Pedro family. Ashwin died in Blackbird Avenue on December 1 amid a struggle with the 42-year-old member of the Six Bobs gang. Soon after the clash, videos showing Ashwin’s lifeless body went viral on chat groups as cops swarmed Parkwood in search of the gunman.

Police said the skurk was later arrested in possession of the murder weapon in Ravensmead. Dad Melvin, 50, said he still remembers taking his son to the Cape Town CBD to make his application to become a police officer seven years ago. “Ashwin is our first-born son and at 19 years old, he told me he wants to enrol with the police,” he explained.

DEADLY: Constable Ashwin Pedro killed in Parkwood. File photo “I remember taking him to Town to complete his application and after finishing his training, he was sent to Grassy Park SAPS. “He loved his job and was passionate about making a difference. “Some days I would see things were maybe bad and he would become withdrawn, but he never complained.”

Melvin said that on the day of the shooting, Ashwin’s mother received a call from a relative saying he had been shot. The father raced to the police station from where he was taken to the scene. “I arrived there and found my child laying in the dirt. This memory haunts me.

“How do you kill a person who is there to protect you and leave him to die in the dirt? “Parkwood is a morsige place. I hate that place called Parkwood. “My son risked his life every day to protect those people who have no respect for the law.

“In my days you would never even think of being rude to a police officer,” he added. “Now they just kill the police and it shows you they don’t care and are not scared.” GUNNED DOWN: Ashwin Pedro, 26. Melvin said Ashwin’s mom and younger siblings continue to grieve.

“His mother still struggles. This was her first-born son and you can feel something is missing in the house. “Until today we still put out his plate at the table because it never gets easier knowing he is not coming home. “His younger brother, who is only 12 years old, was always proud of Ashwin and said he wanted to be a policeman like his brother. Now he has completely turned his back.

“All my children wanted to work as public servants, but they are no longer interested.” Ashwin Pedro at a family party. Picture supplied During court proceedings on Wednesday it was revealed that the suspect, who may not yet be named, is unsure if he wants to go ahead with a bail application or not. The case has been postponed to May 18.

Melvin believes that granting bail would be an injustice. “We hope they will deny his bail. I was shocked looking at him for the first time because I thought he was a child, but this is a groot man. “He did not have to kill Ashwin. He could have put down that gun and taken the arrest.