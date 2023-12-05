Grieving cops from Grassy Park have unveiled a mural in honour of their slain colleague, Constable Ashwin Pedro, one year after he was shot and killed by a skollie in Parkwood. Officers lined up in Blackbird Avenue over the weekend where they paid tribute to the 26-year-old officer who was killed on 1 December 2022 as he chased after a 42-year-old member of the Six Bobs gang.

Cops arrested Denzil October and found him in possession of the murder weapon while hiding in Ravensmead. Mom Lynette, 48, became emotional as she stood at the site where her first-born son died. pic screengrab The ceremony was arranged by Captain Wynita Kleinsmith and attended by Ashwin’s mother who visited the crime scene for the first time since her son’s death. Kleinsmith says the heart-rending wall was a stark reminder for fellow officers who pass by it each day while on duty and the aim was to create a mural to commemorate Ashwin’s dedication to fighting crime.

She explains: “I arranged for the mural to be painted on the wall to remind people of the tragedy that happened here, but also to remind people of the ultimate sacrifice he made to protect his community. We wanted to do this to honour him.” Station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says Ashwin’s death was not in vain as he was a shining light in his community. Station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says Ashwin’s death was not in vain as he was a shining light in his community. Laing adds: “The 1st of December 2022 is one of the saddest moments in my police career.

“I have seen many police officers pass on. Ashwin grew up in the Retreat area among gangsters, among drug addicts but he chose to become a policeman to make a change and he was a role model in his area and loved by his colleagues.” IN LINE OF DUTY: Grieving Grassy Park cops remember slain constable. Laing says the murder case was transferred to Khayelitsha Priority Crimes Court, where October is set to return to today as he continues with his plea negotiations. He adds: “The case was transferred where it was revealed that he wants to plead guilty but he is trying to negotiate for a lesser sentence.

“He apparently does not want a life sentence but the state is refusing to negotiate for anything less and we support this. He should get the harshest punishment possible for what he did.” Mom Lynette, 48, became emotional as she stood at the site where her first-born son died. REMEMBRANCE: Mom Lynette, 48, in front of mural. Pictures supplied She says: “It was emotional being there because it was my first time. As a mother, it made me proud to see his colleagues and the community come together to remember him.