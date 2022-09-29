Two Strand men accused of selling steroids illegally have been released on bail after being busted by the Hawks. According to a statement by Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the owner of the winkel where the steroids were being sold handed himself over to cops on Tuesday after his assistant was busted.

“Christiaan Jacobus Roode, 38, a shop owner, handed himself over following the arrest of Jean Stemmet on Monday,” she said. “The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team swooped on the 24-year-old Stemmet (on Wednesday) in the Strand area, and he was subsequently charged for contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965.” FOUND: Steroid pakkies seized during bust Hani explained that the Hawks obtained a search warrant after receiving a tip-off that Roode was selling the steroids from his shop.

“An authorised search warrant was executed at the said store following information received about a business owner who was selling medicine from his shop. “This resulted in an intelligence operation which established that the shop owner did not have valid documents for the medicine. CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks’ Zinzi Hani “During the search, numerous steroids worth an undisclosed amount were found together with an undisclosed cash amount suspected to be proceeds of crime, and were all seized for further investigation.”