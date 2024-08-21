The Department of Home Affairs and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (the Hawks) have ramped up their investigation into an identity fraud case involving former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina. Home Affairs told Parliament on Tuesday that it had now identified three officials, one of them who had since died, who registered the birth of Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina in 2001.

Authorities suspect that Adetshina’s mother may have allegedly and unlawfully assumed the identity of a Tshwane woman born in 1982, leading to serious legal and personal complications. Like Adetshina, the Tshwane woman gave birth in 2001, only to find her identity number had already been linked to the birth of Adetshina. Home Affairs said the Tshwane woman who allegedly had her identity stolen first applied for her identity document in Pretoria in 1995, but when she returned to collect her ID three months later, her ID had been issued to someone in Johannesburg.

The Tshwane woman’s child suffered difficulties, as the identity of the mother showed that Adetshina was already registered. This led to months of struggle before a new ID number was issued, allowing the birth registration to proceed. Investigations are still ongoing, but two weeks ago, Home Affairs issued a Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) letter to Adetshina’s mother, marking a critical phase in the investigation.

Home Affairs’ counter corruption unit head Advocate Constance Moitse told members of Parliament on Tuesday that they were still awaiting a response from Adetshina’s mother. “Her response to this letter will be crucial in determining the department's final decision regarding the validity of the ID she currently holds.” The investigation has progressed swiftly, with the Hawks joining forces with the department.

Moitse explained: "The involvement of the Hawks underscores the seriousness of this matter. We are committed to uncovering the full extent of this alleged fraud and holding those responsible accountable. "We are determined to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served."