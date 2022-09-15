The Hawks are prioritising the investigation into the murder of top Cape Town magistrate Romay van Rooyen. This was revealed on Wednesday as Police Minister Bheki Cele and a group of Western Cape top brass visited the relatives of Van Rooyen, whose body was found inside her Marina Da Gama home on Saturday.

Her family say they’ve been left puzzled as to the motive behind the killing of the 50-year-old Van Rooyen, who presided at the Vredenberg Magistrate’s Court. Her car, which was also stolen during a suspected attack, was found abandoned in Mitchells Plain on Sunday night. Our sympathies: Bheki Cele. Picture: Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Her brother Tasswell says there has been much speculation and stories around her senseless murder, reports the Cape Times.

He adds that they were still waiting on the outcome of his sister’s post-mortem which may shed light on her final moments. “She had no enemies and lived a very private life. She would come home on weekends after working in Vredenburg during the week,” he told the publication. “She had an appointment to pick up my brother’s son in Maitland on Saturday.

“But after trying to call her, calls went straight to voicemail, which was odd. That is when he came to her home to check on her.” Cele says he was due to meet with Hawks detectives to discuss the investigation. The police main konyn offered his condolences to Van Rooyen’s family, describing her murder as a direct attack on the criminal justice system.

Tasswell says Romay worked tirelessly for justice, and was always willing to assist those in need. “As much as this is a loss for us, this is a loss to the justice system as they lost a passionate, dedicated person that was going to help us in the fight against crime.” Police say no arrests have been made yet and a case of murder is being investigated.