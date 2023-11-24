The Hawks need your help in tracing a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a police officer. Captain Linda Buqa was murdered on August 12 in Noord Street, Eerste River.

The suspect, only known as Adriano, has been on the run since then. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani explains: “The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime Investigation team requests the assistance of the public in tracing a person only known as Adriano. INVESTIGATION: Slain police captain Linda Buqa. Picture supplied “He is a suspect in a murder investigation that occurred in Noord Street, Eerste River on August 12 where a police official was shot and killed.

“The Hawks have since been probing the case and they request anyone who might shed some light on the whereabouts of Adriano, on the picture below, to kindly contact the Investigating Officer Sgt Botha at 082 850 9754. All information received will be treated as confidential.” The search comes days after Captain Buqa was gunned down in Du Noon as he waited for his TV to be fixed. He was on duty at the time of his murder on Sunday afternoon around 5pm.

He was standing with the man who was busy with his TV when a suspect grabbed his gun and while he was struggling with the suspect, another person shot him several times. The Table View officer was robbed of his service pistol by the unknown suspects. SEARCH: Suspect ‘Adriano’. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says: “The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are the subject of a police investigation currently in the hands of Priority Crime detectives, with the motive expected to be unravelled as the investigation unfolds.”