A gunman who killed the father of a Hawks detective who had been investigating a VIP security company has been sentenced to 20 years in the mang.

Abongile Nqodi, 35, was sentenced at the Khayelitsha Priority Court last week for the murder of Nicholaas Heerschap, 74, who was shot in a hit that was meant for his son outside their home in Melkbosstrand in 2019.

Nqodi had entered into a plea agreement with the State.

At the time of the killing, the Hawks revealed that Heerschap’s son, former Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap, was testifying against the owner of a VIP protection services company at the Cape Town Regional Court.

The security company, which has since shut down, had issues with firearms which were seized by the Hawks due to the lack of documents.

On the day of the murder, Nico had left home, which he shared with his father, early and it is believed that his elderly father was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity.

Photographs of the oupa’s Toyota Land Cruiser were later shared showing blood dripping from the driver’s door.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, says Nico resigned shortly after the murder.

“It was understood that the murder was actually aimed at Warrant Officer Heerschapp and not his father with the motive being the investigation he was busy with at the time of his father’s murder.”

She says investigations by the detectives unearthed that Nqodi was allegedly fingered in a string of serious cases, including the murder of Heerschap among other murder cases.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Nqodi, a repeat offender detained at Pollsmoor Prison, for an unrelated offence where he is already serving 15 years.”

Nqodi was slapped with five charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, firearm related charges and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

He entered into a plea deal with the state and was sentenced to 50 years behind bars but as the sentences will run concurrently, he will serve an effective 20 years.

Hani warns that more arrests are imminent.

