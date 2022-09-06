Cops have arrested the alleged killer of popular Manenberg hawker Fadwah Gallie over the weekend. Nearly a week after the 30-year-old vrou, known as Gallie, was mercilessly shot and killed, a suspect Nico “Millions” Stoffberg made his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He faces multiple charges related to the shooting near Karen Court. Fadwah was killed in an alleged gang shooting on August 25 while walking to a winkel with a friend. According to residents, she was caught in the crossfire as a gunman shot at two alleged skollies who were nearby, mistaking her for a man.

TWO DEATHS TOO MANY: The dead lyf of Gallie and another ou. Picture: Leon Knipe At the time, her grieving mother Fatima, 56, told the Daily Voice that witnesses said that as Gallie turned the corner, she came face to face with the gunman who shot her in the head. Fadwah and another alleged skollie died while another outjie was hurt and taken to hospital. According to a Daily Voice source, Stoffberg was gevang on Saturday while hiding in Athlone.

“He is an American (gangster) and went on the run after the shooting. He was hiding in Athlone where they caught him in possession of a gun and ammo. “That is when he was also charged with her murder,” says the source. During court proceedings, it was revealed that Stoffberg faces two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder and firearm-related charges.

The case was postponed to September 12 for a bail information hearing before he was possed to Pollsmoor Prison. Fatima says the family is happy with the arrest and is calling for justice for Fadwah. “She was a woman killed in Women’s Month for just going to the shop. Gallie was the backbone of our family, she worked every day selling detergents and looking after her oupa, ouma and six children in this house,” she says.