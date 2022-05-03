A mom of three has been gunned down outside her car in Kraaifontein. Ntombozuko Gqibabantu, 35, was a hawker who had a stand in Wallacedene and on Thursday, she was shot while dropping off a friend in Phase 2.

A witness tells the Daily Voice: “She stopped in front of a shop and the friend got out and she was approached (by a man) as she was still speaking to the woman she was with. “I heard several gunshots and when I turned around, I saw a man wearing a big and ill-fitting jacket and a mask running away from Ntombozuko’s car.” He explains that the victim fell right outside her car.

“It was just chaotic after that because we didn’t expect anything like that to happen. We didn’t think she had enemies because she was such a friendly person who was loved by many.” Ntombozuko’s family said yesterday they were not ready to speak yet. “We will not say anything regarding the case, we don’t know anything,” a relative said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says no one has been arrested for the incident. “Kraaifontein Police responded to a complaint in Thakuti Street in Wallacedene. “Upon arrival at the scene, they found the body of an unknown female who sustained gunshot wounds to the body.