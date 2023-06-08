A senior Hawks official investigating corruption and cartels looting Eskom, has failed to appear before Parliament’s finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), because he fears for his life. A Brigadier Burger was due to appear before Scopa on Wednesday, with national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, to make a presentation on allegations made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter about looting at the power utility.

The brigadier reportedly met with De Ruyter and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi about the matter. Masemola told Scopa members that Burger could not attend the meeting because of security concerns and preferred if the meeting could be held in camera. “The main issue is after he presents here, what are the implications for himself and his life,” Masemola said.

Eskom ANC MP Sakhumzi Somyo said that if a senior police officer was afraid, it paints a bleak picture about the state of affairs at Eskom. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa agreed, and added said this explains the rot at Eskom. He said that the brigadier's fears were real and should be treated as such. Hlengwa said he will confer with Parliament’s legal advisers to arrange a meeting with the police official, as to how they will handle his submission in Parliament.

Masemola claimed that corruption at Eskom was “toxic”, with many cartels operating there. He said several members involved in criminal activities at the power utility have been arrested. “Yes, the Eskom space is very toxic. The members that I sent there, from SAPS itself, we arrested our own members after we established these committees,” added Masemola.