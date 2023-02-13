A Scottsdene family is in mourning after losing three relatives in just one week. Two died in a car accident near Bloemfontein and Sunday morning, another relative died after a fire gutted his home.

Aunt Fransiena Solomons, 60, said they are heartbroken and sukkeling to process the tragedies. She added that they were planning the funerals of mother and son Christaline and Jerome Louw when her nephew Graham ‘Boy’ Louw perished in a fire at his home in Didi Street in Scottsdene. Fransiena said it was as if Graham had a premonition about his death because he was happy and went to greet almal, which was unlike him.

SYMPATHY: Fransiena Solomons comforts Kim Pietersen. Picture: Solly Lottering “It feels so unreal. On Saturday night we were still busy discussing Christaline and Jerome’s funeral costs and now Graham’s death further shocked us. “Christaline and her son died after a taxi accident near Bloemfontein. “They will be buried this weekend and now we don’t know where we will find R16 000 for Graham’s funeral.”

Sad: Christaline Louw died in a car crash. Picture supplied She said it’s a miracle that Graham’s sister Kim Pietersen and her two children, aged four and five, survived. “Kim was going to go home after our family meeting, but then decided to sleep here with the children.” She said Graham was the fourth relative to die this year: “In January we lost another family member who was stabbed to death.”

PASSED AWAY: Graham Louw, 30, died. Picture supplied Juanita Scheepers, 40, the owner of the home where Graham and Kim lived in the backyard, said she awoke early on Sunday to find flames in front of her bedroom window. “I opened my door and heard someone screaming for help and I immediately grabbed the hose to douse the flames. “I could hear how Boy was begging for his life. People came to help me and I panicked because the fire was so intense.

“Luckily Kim and the children were not here. When the flames were doused, we found his body on the bed, he had held hands over his face.” She said the cause of the fire was unknown, which has also now left her without a home. If you would like to assist the family, call Kim on 076 954 6779.