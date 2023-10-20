A beanie that fell off his head during a shooting has led to cops arresting a self-confessed gang hitman. According to Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama, the suspect admitted to being one of the shooters behind a recent spate of shootings in the area.

Zama says the tireless efforts of detectives led them to Lorenzo Daniels, 32, of the Americans gang, who was busted just a day after gunning down a rival gangster in the street. Residents in Irvine Street were awoken by the sound of gunshots shortly after 5am and found an alleged member of the B2K gang dead in the street. Picture supplied Zama says on Sunday, residents in Irvine Street were awoken by the sound of gunshots shortly after 5am and found an alleged member of the B2K gang dead in the street. “The B2Ks are a breakaway gang of the Americans and they have been fighting among each other in that area,” Zama explained.

“On Sunday, the team led by Sergeant Daryl Van Noie arrived to find the victim lying face down in the road after he had been shot multiple times. On the scene they also found a blue woollen beanie.” Zama says the team immediately started following up on information and were told the name of the suspect amid claims that he had been seen wearing the exact same beanie just minutes before the shooting. “The next morning as he slept in his bed, detectives pounced on him and took him into custody.

“During the interrogation he cracked and confessed to the shooting. “He claimed that he first spoke to the victim who had no idea that he had planned to shoot him in retaliation for shootings allegedly carried out by the B2Ks,” the top cop added. “It is alleged that the beanie found on the scene fell off his head during the shooting.

“It has been taken in as an exhibit and will be sent for tests to further link him to the scene of the crime.” EVIDENCE: Sergeant Daryl Van Noie. Picture supplied Daniels made his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where it was revealed that he has other cases pending for drugs and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. His case was postponed to October 26 for a bail information hearing.