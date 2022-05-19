Manenberg residents are living in fear after the alleged leader of the Hard Livings gang was shot while sitting in his car on Tuesday night. Panic spread across the Cape Flats community when news spread that the man who took over from slain gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot and injured in Pecos Walk.

According to a Daily Voice source, Zakier “Jonty” Scheepers, was rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest, arm and leg. “Jonty is the new leader of the HLs in the Western Cape and he was made the leader after Staggie died. He was sitting in that black Audi in Pecos Walk when three gunmen came and opened fire on them,” says the source.

HIT: Gunmen opened fire on Zakier Scheepers in his Audi in Manenberg. Picture supplied “There will be big trouble in Manenberg now. There are rumours that the Clever Kids gang are behind the shooting but there are also rumours that somebody closer to Staggie didn’t want Jonty to be the leader.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms two males, aged 29 and 41, were shot and wounded with no arrest yet. “The three males fled the scene on foot.”

Hours later a 14-year-old boy from Tugela Road was struck in the head while having his hair cut. His ouma tells the Daily Voice: “He was sitting in the lounge and having his hair cut when we just heard skote. “The bullets came through the lounge window and one hit him in the head and it’s still stuck there.