The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is investigating a case of animal cruelty after a pregnant perd collapsed in Blue Downs as she gave birth while being forced to pull a cart. The animal organisation says inspectors were called to Hillcrest Heights on Sunday afternoon after concerned residents noticed the brown mare going into labour.

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says that on arrival the SPCA found the merrie and her newborn filly on the side of the road, along with the afterbirth. BORN ON STREET: Mare gave birth in Blue Downs Chief Inspector, Jaco Pieterse, says on arrival they found the merrie and her newborn foal. Picture supplied “In an apparent attempt to obstruct justice, the suspects attempted to conceal the cart to prevent our inspectors from realising the horse had been used for working purposes,” he said. “In terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the City of Cape Town Animal Keeping by-law, it is unlawful to allow any animal to work that is not fit for work. This includes putting heavily pregnant animals to work. The owner will now be facing criminal charges.”

Pieterse says the mare and foal, along with the cart, have been seized by the SPCA’s Horse Care Unit. SAFE AND SOUND: Mare Stella and filly Rose doing well. “We have named the mare Stella and her little filly Rose. Rose signifies the beauty and unexpected miracle that bloomed next to the road, much like how a rose might unexpectedly blossom in an unexpected place,” he added. “Our team extends heartfelt appreciation to the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement: Animal Control Unit for their invaluable assistance during this operation.

“Forcing an animal to work while heavily pregnant is not just cruel, it’s inhumane. “We will see to it that the owners are held accountable under the full extent of the law.” RESPONSE: SPCA inspectors attended to horses in Hillcrest Heights. Meanwhile, the reported runaway perd from Parkwood is now up for adoption.

The animal was rescued by inspectors along the M5 highway nearly a month ago, when it was spotted by motorists during peak traffic. Videos of the incident went viral as motorists feared for the horse’s safety as it was seen with a cart still attached to it while galloping in the direction of Plumstead. Pieterse says the horse has still not been claimed.