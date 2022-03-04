Hout Bay community activist Jeffrey Jonkers received a double surprise this week after his wife went into labour.

Instead of welcoming his newborn child in hospital, Jeffrey, 33, was presented with TWO little boys.

Jeff from Hangberg says he and his wife Shevon, 27, weren’t sure what their baby’s sex was as they never had the money to pay for scans, but hoped for a girl.

But when Shevon gave birth at the Retreat MOU on Monday evening, she got a groot skrik.

Jeff was asked to stay outside throughout the process due to Covid protocols.

He says he was called in after the birth, where excited nurses made a video to capture his surprise when he saw his twin sons, named Jordan and Jaden.

Jeff tells the Daily Voice: “When we found out she was pregnant, we didn’t have money to go for scans as I am unemployed, but decided to play the guessing game about the gender, but at no point did we guess that it would be two babies!

“We asked the family to host a baby shower on Saturday and on Sunday we rushed to hospital because she had labour pains, and then the next day, we got the shock of our lives.”

SURPRISED: Dad Jeff Jonkers

Jeff is popular for his social media presence and helping the youth in Hangberg achieve awards through dance, and also runs community vegetable gardens to sustain residents.

Jeff says Shevon gave birth vaginally and didn’t have any complications: “The nurses at the hospital were shocked to find that there were twins, this is a special delivery for them also, as they don't deliver twins here.”

Jeff’s reaction was posted on Facebook where it was viewed over 46 000 times.

The couple has one son and say they are now scrambling to find clothing, toiletries and nappies for the unexpected third addition to their little family.

“Anything from nappies to clothes, all the basic stuff, would be really appreciated right now,” adds Jeff.

To assist, call Jeff on 062 920 4418.

[email protected]