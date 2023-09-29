This Cape Town ouma may be 102 years old, yet she is still as witty and fun-loving as she was in her earlier years. Agnes Bezuidenhoudt celebrated her birthday last week and told IOL she has been blessed.

Ma Agnes, originally from Kimberley, currently resides in Kenilworth with her youngest of five children, Mercia, 67. Mercia said her mother, who is still fit as a fiddle, remains the fashionista of the family and was busy blow-drying her hair before she spoke to IOL. “I think my mother’s secret is that she was extremely active as a young girl. She played netball, hockey, tennis, she did the long jump, high jump, hurdles and more. I’m the only child that did all she did,” Mercia joked.

And Ma Agnes will never be caught without her pearls. “She loves her pearls. When she wakes up, the pearls go on. In 2016, a paramedic wanted to take her away and she said ‘no, not without my pearls’,” Mercia recalled with a smile. Ma Agnes and her late husband moved to Cape Town 52 years ago. She has 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family is expecting the latest addition to the family, another great-great grandchild in the next few months. During her earlier years, she worked in an ammunitions factory for the Navy. She also volunteered for the Western Cape Blood Service, eventually working full-time, and she retired after 20 years, at the age of 75. Her famous phrases include “on top of the world, like a rose on the bush” and “as sure as the Lord made little green apples”.

At 102, Ma Agnes is living her best life, saying: “I cannot explain what I feel but I have no aches, no pains, no worries, no anxiety, I am just happy.” Ma Agnes says the secret to her long life is five simple rules: – Live one day at a time

– Thank the good Lord above – Live it to the full – Live healthy