A Bellville ouma, who celebrated her 102nd birthday this week, stays young at heart by filling in crossword puzzles and watching the news on TV.

Daphne Petersen was born on 15 February in 1920 in Knysna.

She became a teacher at St James E.C School in 1938 at the age of 17, and married her sweetheart George Petersen who was the principal at the school.

The couple had three children, and after George passed away in 1988, Ma Daphne opted to stay single.

She had nine siblings, but says she and her sister Ilse are the only ones left.

“Except for two of my sisters, all my siblings were teachers who married teachers,” she says.

“My sister Ilse is married to Professor Ralph Kester, a retired specialist in vascular surgery, and they have been living in the UK for many years.”

BACK IN THE DAY: As bridesmaid in 1938, aged 17

Ouma Daphne and George dated for a short while before they got married on 24 March 1940.

“Due to the apartheid regime rules, a married woman could not be permanently appointed, so I taught at many different schools,” she explains.

On Tuesday, Ma Daphne celebrated her milestone with close family and friends at her home and received Holy Communion from her Priest Father Craig Abraham.

She lives with her son Chris, who says his mom amazes them all with her stamina.

“She has diabetes, which has affected the blood circulation in her legs, but she uses a walker to move around the house.

“She still fills in blokkies raaisels and follows the news on TV, as well as sport and cooking programmes, though she doesn't cook anymore of course.”

The granny loves her soapies and has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren whom she adores.

Chris says his mom’s ID was stolen a year ago when their home was burgled and were unable to get a new one.

OUD MAAR NIE KOUD: Daphne with son Chris Petersen

“Someone broke a window and entered her room while we were sleeping. Her handbag was all that was stolen. It contained about R300 cash and her ID book and cards.

“The Home Affairs queues are ridiculously long, and I have spinal stenosis, so I can’t stand long. I tried the online approach, but eventually just gave up, because the website bombs out.”

[email protected]