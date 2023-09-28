A Kraaifontein ouma who survived three deadly pandemics and outlived her two children celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend. Julia Jooste was born in Hopefield near Malmesbury on September 22, 1923.

Friends, family and members from Julia’s church braved the cold on Saturday to celebrate her milestone birthday in Peerless Park, Kraaifontein. Despite facing some health challenges, Julia is an active member of the St Mary’s Catholic Church in Eikendal. As the oldest member of her congregation, Julia receives a special Holy Communion each month, served by lay minister Patrick Katinga.

“Every month I serve communion to the elderly and sick people from our congregation and Julia is the oldest member in our church. “The Lord has granted her a long and happy life and today we can see that,” said Katinga, who also attended the ouma se party. Her eldest granddaughter, Nicolene Mesimela, 54, says her ouma is blind, was diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago and had a hip replacement in 2022.

“Although she’s blind, she is a very proud woman and still eats on her own and will reprimand us if we are wrong about something,” Nicolene added. “She also lost her son and daughter shortly after each other in 2020 and in April this year; one had cancer and the other one had Parkinson’s disease, maar ouma is baie sterk.” Julia has eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Her youngest granddaughter, Ronel Cupido, 42, says her ouma still enjoys a stukkie vleis and takes good care of herself. “She doesn’t always want to be helped en as jy iets verkeerd sê vir ouma, sal sy jou reg sê as jy verkeerde dinge doen,” Ronel explained. “She still washes herself while we watch her.”