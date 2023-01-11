A Hanover Park teen is lucky to be alive after being shot five times during a drive-by shooting at the weekend. The hartseer family of Cassidy Jonkers, 14, say only prayers saved the young girl as she lay in the street bleeding on Friday afternoon.

Her 64-year-old aunt, who asked not to be named, explains they were left confused by how the meisie could be shot so many times while walking down the street with a friend. “The shooting happened in Ryburg Road on Friday just after 6pm,” the aunt says. “Cassidy was walking with her friend when the drive-by shooting happened and all we know is that it was a white VW Polo.”

SHOCKING: The teenage girl was shot while walking with her friend in Ryburg Road, Hanover Park. The aunt says she ran to the scene as frantic neighbours came to tell her of the shooting. “I ran there immediately. She was shot twice in the stomach, once in the arm, once in the hip and once in the leg. “There was so much blood and I just started praying and praying for her to recover.

“She told me when I prayed for her she could feel something inside her,” the aunt adds. Cassidy was rushed to a local hospital where doctors sukkeled to control the bleeding. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms the shooting, adding: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Friday evening at about 6.30pm in Ryburg Road, Hanover Park, where a female was shot and wounded are under investigation.

NO ARRESTS AS YET: SAPS’ Wesley Twigg. “According to reports, Philippi police found the victim with gunshot wounds to her body. “The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.